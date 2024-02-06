New McKendree United Methodist Church hosts celebration weekend

New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson will host its MOVE Construction Improvement Campaign Celebration Weekend starting with its worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 21.
The weekend commemorates its two-year MOVE campaign for the High Street Worship facility and Christian Education Building. According to the church’s news release, the celebration is open to everyone.
New McKendree will have two worship services: the first one starting at 9 a.m. at 225 S. High St. and another at 10:30 a.m. at 1770 S. Hope St. on the same day. Both services will reflect on the impact of the MOVE campaign.
New McKendree also will be hosting its “Sunday Afternoon Extravaganza” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the newly remodeled fellowship hall at 225 S. High St. The New McKendree news release stated the celebration will have refreshments and a building dedication.
