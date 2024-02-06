New Madrid man dies in Saturday crash near Arab

According to State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, one mile west of Arab, as the westbound vehicle driven by Jack K. Meese, 48, of New Madrid, Missouri, ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, catching fire.

Meese was pronounced dead at the scene by Bollinger County deputy coroner Lee Gilliam and transported to Vault Co. in Jackson.