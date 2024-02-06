Joey Higgerson (Jill Bock/Standard Democrat)

“I think the people of New Madrid County deserve to get their money’s worth. They should be getting the best protection that they can,” Higgerson said. “And I’m going to give people the best that I have got — always.”

Following graduation from Hannibal-LaGrange University with a bachelor of science in criminal justice, Higgerson began his law enforcement career with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, which he describes as one of the best departments around.

“Once I got there, I felt like I was really doing a good job and I had a passion for what I was doing,” he said.

In 2013, Higgerson took a job with the New Madrid Police Department. In 2014, he was named the community’s chief of police.

Higgerson described the job as one he enjoyed. He used his years as chief of police to grow his skills in law enforcement and management.

While he was happy in his role, Higgerson said he realized there were no others his age interested in becoming sheriff.

“I kind of had this epiphany that I am going to have to do something here,” he said and added with a laugh, “One thing about me, and people around me will tell you this, I’m not scared to take the bull by the horns sometimes.”

In 2023, Higgerson announced his intent to seek the office of sheriff of New Madrid County. After winning the Republican primary, Higgerson was unopposed in the November election. He was sworn into office Dec. 29, 2024.

As he settled into the office in January, Higgerson said they are moving in the direction he wants to take the Department. He compared it to when he was named New Madrid’s chief of police.

“I came in to a situation there where we were definitely in a rebuilding state and built what I really thought was one of the best police departments for a city of our size in Southeast Missouri,” Higgerson said. “As I step into the role here, it is almost in the identical scenario.”

As part of that rebuilding, Higgerson brought over three of his most experienced officers from the Police Department. Some of the current deputies remained and former deputies have returned to strengthen the team.

Higgerson said together they are becoming more familiar with how they will deal with the civil processes, prisoners and the court while also dealing with the daily duties of the sheriff’s department.

Also he praised Ronnie Adams, who served as interim sheriff from June through December. Adams’ work made the transition easier, according to Higgerson.

But there are still challenges.