A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau has indicted a New Madrid County farmer and his farming business on charges of illegally applying dicamba herbicide on crops.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment earlier this week.

Bobby David Lowrey, 51 of Parma, Missouri, and his business, Lowrey Farms, are charged in a 53-count indictment with unlawful application of a pesticide, making a false statement and obstruction of justice, according to the indictment.

Forty-nine of the counts allege misapplication of the herbicide. Three counts deal with obstruction of justice and another count deals with making a false statement.

The Parma man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in federal court.

Lowrey and his farming operation in 2016 illegally applied dicamba 24 times to soybean crops and 25 times to cotton crops, the indictment states.

Lowrey planted soybean and cotton varieties that were genetically modified to be resistant to dicamba, federal prosecutors said.

The herbicide was not approved by the federal Environmental Protection Agency for post-planting application to cotton crops and had limitations on its use with soybean crops, prosecutors said.

On multiple occasions in 2016, dicamba was applied illegally to planted cotton and non-mature soybean crops, according to the indictment filed in federal court Nov. 13.

Farmers with crops growing near Lowreyï¿½s fields reported damage to their crops in May and June 2016 ï¿½consistent with driftï¿½ from sprayed dicamba, the indictment states.

Dicamba is designed for use on genetically modified soybeans and cotton, and can devastate crops not designed to withstand it. Dicamba sprayed on fields can drift onto adjacent fields and damage crops that are not dicamba-resistant, the Missouri Department of Agriculture said.

In response to numerous complaints, state Agriculture Department investigators met with Lowrey in July 2016.