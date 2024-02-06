New Madrid Co. voters change 911 funding

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The voter turnout was one of the lowest for a countywide issue, but support was high to create a new revenue source for New Madrid County's 911 system.

More than 70 percent of New Madrid County voters casting ballots Tuesday approved a 911 funding proposal calling for $1 a month surcharge on a subscriber of any communications services can contact 911. According to unofficial totals from New Madrid County Clerk Clement Cravens' office, 418 voters said yes to the proposal while 174 opposed it.

New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson, who oversees the 911 operations for the county, said he was pleased with the vote.