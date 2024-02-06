All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2019

New Madrid Co. voters change 911 funding

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The voter turnout was one of the lowest for a countywide issue, but support was high to create a new revenue source for New Madrid County's 911 system. More than 70 percent of New Madrid County voters casting ballots Tuesday approved a 911 funding proposal calling for $1 a month surcharge on a subscriber of any communications services can contact 911. ...

Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The voter turnout was one of the lowest for a countywide issue, but support was high to create a new revenue source for New Madrid County's 911 system.

More than 70 percent of New Madrid County voters casting ballots Tuesday approved a 911 funding proposal calling for $1 a month surcharge on a subscriber of any communications services can contact 911. According to unofficial totals from New Madrid County Clerk Clement Cravens' office, 418 voters said yes to the proposal while 174 opposed it.

New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson, who oversees the 911 operations for the county, said he was pleased with the vote.

"I think everyone is very pleased with the outcome, especially after seeing that 70 percent of the voters were in favor of the funding. Its passage ensures the existence of 911 services in New Madrid County for many years to come," said Higgerson.

Once in place, it is estimated the surcharge will bring in approximately $300,000 annually to fund the countywide emergency telephone system.

County officials first must create an operational plan for approval by state officials on the use of the money. Once approved, the $1 monthly surcharge can then be collected and county officials have pledged to drop the 15% surcharge for 911 service currently assessed on all landlines.

