New Madrid city administrator announces resignation

NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid's city administrator has announced his resignation.

Richard McGill, who has served as city administrator for the past seven years, announced on social media he is stepping down. McGill did not give a formal date for his departure and indicated he intends to remain with the city through the hiring process and the transition of his successor.

"The City is at such a crucial point in its history that I could never completely walk away," McGill said. "I want to help Mayor Donnie Brown and the City Council ensure that the new city administrator is the perfect fit for this amazing town."