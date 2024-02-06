New local program aimed at helping men 'be better dads'

Ron North of Cape Girardeau is one of two full-time "life transformation" coaches with Every Day Dad, one of the new programs offered by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).

With Father's Day approaching, North is clear about his mission.

"We're just trying to create a bunch of healthy humans," North said. "My goal, our goal, is to support [the dads] in where they want to go. The healthy human thing is my mantra; that's my goal in life. I know what healthy means to me. Whatever their version of healthy is, I'm looking to support them."

The Every Day Dad (EDD) initiative has an overall goal, according to literature from Community Partnership, "of empowering low-income fathers (and) to strengthen families with children who have non-custodial fathers."

EDD, which serves Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and Scott counties, has "an emphasis on fathers who are incarcerated, on probation or on parole."

EDD's literature promises each participating dad up to six months of "core services," via workshops and case management, with follow-up help, as needed, for up to six months thereafter.

North and Lisa Phillips are the two full-time EDD staff funded by a $115,000 annual grant for three years received through the Family Support Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, according to Melissa Stickel, CPSEMO's executive director.

Fatherhood changing

The organization WalletHub this week released lists of the best and worst U.S. states for working dads (Missouri is not on either) and suggested the notion of fatherhood has changed over time.

"Back in 1960, 75% of American families relied on a single income, usually that of the dad, who spent much of his week at work while mom stayed home with the kids. Now, 69.2% of married mothers are gainfully employed and while that's still quite a bit lower than the 93.3% of married fathers who do, the gap is closing," WalletHub said.

"The contemporary dad no longer fits neatly into the standard of the married breadwinner and disciplinarian. That's been especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many fathers have been working from home and have taken on more childcare duties as a result," the report concluded.

Investing in dads

The grant money for the local EDD program originally comes from Washington, through a program established in 2005 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood (HMRF).

The federal HHS last fall made 113 HMRF awards to organizations in 30 states, including CPSEMO, with an announced goal "to strengthen families, build stronger relationships, promote responsible parenting, enhance father-child engagement and improve family economic stability."

The Every Day Dad name was created by CPSEMO.