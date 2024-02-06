Southeast Missouri is full of creative talent and potential, according to writer and editor Mia Pohlman. So much so, she created a magazine for young Southeast Missourians to see the same potential too.
The first edition of Here. Magazine will publish as an insert in Thursday's Southeast Missourian.
Here., a literary magazine, will feature solely the work of Southeast Missouri high school students.
Through Here., students may submit works of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and artwork to a student-run editorial board. Pohlman, along with five other local creatives and leaders, will guide the students as advisers.
"We wanted to create a place where high school students from Southeast Missouri could publish their writing or artwork and get experience with publishing," Pohlman said.
In a more rural area, far away from literary hubs such as Los Angeles, Chicago or New York, Pohlman said she and the magazine's advisers wanted to show young artists they could find creative outlets in their community.
The magazine's name derives from three founding principles: young people who want to pursue careers in the arts can remain "here" after high school; young people are "here' in Southeast Missouri and their point of view matters; the people and places "here" are worthy of attention.
The magazine will publish once a year. It's owned by rustmedia, a branch of Rust Communications. Rust Communications also owns the Southeast Missourian.
Applications are open now for ninth through 12th graders in Southeast Missouri who wish to be a part of Here.'s editorial board.
To apply or submit work for publication, visit www.herelit.com.
