Southeast Missouri is full of creative talent and potential, according to writer and editor Mia Pohlman. So much so, she created a magazine for young Southeast Missourians to see the same potential too.

The first edition of Here. Magazine will publish as an insert in Thursday's Southeast Missourian.

Here., a literary magazine, will feature solely the work of Southeast Missouri high school students.

Through Here., students may submit works of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and artwork to a student-run editorial board. Pohlman, along with five other local creatives and leaders, will guide the students as advisers.

"We wanted to create a place where high school students from Southeast Missouri could publish their writing or artwork and get experience with publishing," Pohlman said.