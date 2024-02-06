New legislation aims to address 911-funding sources

Three local Missouri lawmakers’ actions seek to alter funding for 911 operations.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, state Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, and state Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Gordonville, have each introduced legislation.

In Missouri, more than 180 public safety answering points, or PSAPs, operate independently. The City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau County’s PSAPs are set to physically consolidate later this year, and the City of Cape Girardeau’s PSAP will consolidate virtually with that newly-created PSAP.

By state law, the PSAPs are funded by an 8 percent sales tax on landline phones, which are dwindling in number. Meanwhile, expenses related to the 911 technology continue to rise, so revenue fails to cover expenses in many cases.

In 2007, revenue in Cape Girardeau County for 911 was $579,000 and expenses were $251,000, according to a report by Ken Eftink. But in 2017, revenue was $366,000 and expenses were $528,000.

Last fall, HB 1456 was passed, allowing each county in Missouri to decide how to fund 911 services.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website, the law allows for a charge on prepaid wireless service, not the device itself.

Additionally, the law allows counties to impose a monthly fee of up to $1 on subscribers of any communications service enabled to contact 911, such as landlines, non-prepaid wireless service and Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, lines unless a tax is already in place.

This fee is only effective if approved by a county’s voters.