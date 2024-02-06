All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 7, 2017

New law will alert Missourians of violence against police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new system soon will alert Missourians when a law-enforcement officer is killed or injured. Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday signed a bill creating the “Blue Alert” system. Similar to Amber Alerts, the system would notify the public when someone who injured or killed a law-enforcement officer is on the run. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new system soon will alert Missourians when a law-enforcement officer is killed or injured.

Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday signed a bill creating the “Blue Alert” system. Similar to Amber Alerts, the system would notify the public when someone who injured or killed a law-enforcement officer is on the run.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The alert system was part of several crime-related changes to state law approved by the Legislature in May. The law also increases penalties for assaulting law-enforcement officers.

Another part of the law creates a crime of illegal re-entry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported if a person is deported from the U.S. for committing a crime and returns to the country and commits a felony, he or she also would be guilty of illegal re-entry in Missouri.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy