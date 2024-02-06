New law will alert Missourians of violence against police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new system soon will alert Missourians when a law-enforcement officer is killed or injured.
Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday signed a bill creating the “Blue Alert” system. Similar to Amber Alerts, the system would notify the public when someone who injured or killed a law-enforcement officer is on the run.
The alert system was part of several crime-related changes to state law approved by the Legislature in May. The law also increases penalties for assaulting law-enforcement officers.
Another part of the law creates a crime of illegal re-entry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported if a person is deported from the U.S. for committing a crime and returns to the country and commits a felony, he or she also would be guilty of illegal re-entry in Missouri.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.