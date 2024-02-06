New judges trained, sanitation workers needed for Cape County primary

Cape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election.

On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working their designated polling places.

"Some (judges) have told us they're immunocompromised or someone in their families is at risk," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk.

Sanitizing after each voter

For the first time ever, the county is hiring $10 per hour sanitation workers for the primary at all 29 county polling places.

"We've had a good response so far," said Clark Summers, "but we still have 16 full-day (6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.) positions left to fill."

Half-day options in the morning and afternoon are also available.

Clark Summers said the jobs will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested applicants should call (573) 243-3547.

Required half-hour training for the job will be held Friday at 2 p.m. or Saturday at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, #1 Barton Square in Jackson.