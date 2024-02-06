All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 25, 2020

New judges trained, sanitation workers needed for Cape County primary

Cape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election. On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working their designated polling places...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Sally Taylor of Cape Girardeau wears a face mask while voting Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Sally Taylor of Cape Girardeau wears a face mask while voting Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at A.C. Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election.

On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working their designated polling places.

"Some (judges) have told us they're immunocompromised or someone in their families is at risk," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk.

Sanitizing after each voter

For the first time ever, the county is hiring $10 per hour sanitation workers for the primary at all 29 county polling places.

"We've had a good response so far," said Clark Summers, "but we still have 16 full-day (6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.) positions left to fill."

Half-day options in the morning and afternoon are also available.

Clark Summers said the jobs will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested applicants should call (573) 243-3547.

Required half-hour training for the job will be held Friday at 2 p.m. or Saturday at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, #1 Barton Square in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After each voter, polling place sanitation will clean the voting equipment, stylus/pen or electronic poll pad used for sign-in and the voting booth.

"We've been buying and stockpiling cleaning supplies," said Clark Summers.

"Just like every shopper, we're finding it hard to find disinfecting wipes," she added.

There was no money in the county budget for sanitizing, and the county clerk expects to tap CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money to pay for the extra labor and materials needed.

"We're going to need sanitation of polling places in November, too," said Clark Summers, adding she expects a record county turnout for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Absentee ballot update

The county has received a record 1,663 requests for absentee ballots, more than double the previous high for an August primary -- 818 in 2012.

"We've seen 773 (absentee) ballots returned already," said Clark Summers.

People who still wish to vote absentee may obtain a ballot in-person at the county clerk's office, #1 Barton Square in Jackson or at the satellite office, 2311 Bloomfield St. in Cape Girardeau.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail expired Wednesday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy