New judges trained, sanitation workers needed for Cape County primary

Cape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election.
On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working their designated polling places.
"Some (judges) have told us they're immunocompromised or someone in their families is at risk," said Kara Clark Summers, county clerk.
For the first time ever, the county is hiring $10 per hour sanitation workers for the primary at all 29 county polling places.
"We've had a good response so far," said Clark Summers, "but we still have 16 full-day (6 a.m. -- 7 p.m.) positions left to fill."
Half-day options in the morning and afternoon are also available.
Clark Summers said the jobs will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Interested applicants should call (573) 243-3547.
Required half-hour training for the job will be held Friday at 2 p.m. or Saturday at 10 a.m. at the county administration building, #1 Barton Square in Jackson.
After each voter, polling place sanitation will clean the voting equipment, stylus/pen or electronic poll pad used for sign-in and the voting booth.
"We've been buying and stockpiling cleaning supplies," said Clark Summers.
"Just like every shopper, we're finding it hard to find disinfecting wipes," she added.
There was no money in the county budget for sanitizing, and the county clerk expects to tap CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money to pay for the extra labor and materials needed.
"We're going to need sanitation of polling places in November, too," said Clark Summers, adding she expects a record county turnout for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The county has received a record 1,663 requests for absentee ballots, more than double the previous high for an August primary -- 818 in 2012.
"We've seen 773 (absentee) ballots returned already," said Clark Summers.
People who still wish to vote absentee may obtain a ballot in-person at the county clerk's office, #1 Barton Square in Jackson or at the satellite office, 2311 Bloomfield St. in Cape Girardeau.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail expired Wednesday.
