New judge lets Missouri boarding school stay open for now

A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse.

Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day after he took over the case involving Agape Boarding School in Stockton. The Missouri Attorney General's Office had asked Pyle to close the school after requesting the new judge for the case previously presided over by Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton. The state didn't say why it sought a new judge.

Pyle also approved the state's request to again place Missouri Department of Social Services workers at Agape. On Monday, Munton lifted the order allowing state workers at the school. They had been there to monitor for abuse since Sept. 8.

Two days of hearings to determine Agape's fate are scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14.

Agape's attorney, John Schultz, said he was pleased with the judge's decision allowing Agape to continue operating.

"The students at Agape are not facing immediate harm as the State argued," Schultz said in a statement. "We monitor the students 24/7 and will continue to do so with the DSS workers returning. We look forward to having a trial in this matter beginning on October 13th where actual evidence, versus unfounded allegations, can be heard and considered."

A spokesman for Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt declined to comment.

Schmitt's office filed a motion earlier this month to close the school, calling it "an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape." The school once served over 100 boys. The current number is unclear. School officials have declined to respond to interview requests.