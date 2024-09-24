New Jackson city administrator takes over role

The City of Jackson has a new officially seated city administrator. Mayor Dwain Hahs presented Matthew Winters with his commission of office during the Monday, Sept. 23 meeting of the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen.
Winters joined the Jackson municipal administration in August following the announced retirement of 27-year city administrator James Roach. Winters had previously served as city manager of Poplar Bluff since 2022.
Committee action
The aldermen approved a $200,000 expenditure increase to Jackson company Strickland Engineering to provide additional engineering services to renovate the Jackson Fire Department building. They also approved a $1,321.69 agreement with St. Louis company Horner & Shifrin regarding door design for the Jackson Water Plant improvement.
An additional $323,622.17 was provided to Apex Paving Company of Cape Girardeau for the city’s 2024 asphalt pavement improvement program. The aldermen then approved the donation of a stretch of right of way to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission relative to a planned roundabout at the intersection of North High Street and Deerwood Drive.