All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 24, 2024
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Matthew Winters officially steps in as Jackson's new city administrator, following the retirement of longtime administrator James Roach. Key council approvals include major expenditures for local infrastructure projects.
Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, right, reads an official commission of office appointing Matthew Winters, left, as Jackson's new city administrator. Winters joined Jackson having served in a similar capacity in Poplar Bluff for the last two years.
Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, right, reads an official commission of office appointing Matthew Winters, left, as Jackson's new city administrator. Winters joined Jackson having served in a similar capacity in Poplar Bluff for the last two years.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The City of Jackson has a new officially seated city administrator. Mayor Dwain Hahs presented Matthew Winters with his commission of office during the Monday, Sept. 23 meeting of the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Winters joined the Jackson municipal administration in August following the announced retirement of 27-year city administrator James Roach. Winters had previously served as city manager of Poplar Bluff since 2022.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Committee action

The aldermen approved a $200,000 expenditure increase to Jackson company Strickland Engineering to provide additional engineering services to renovate the Jackson Fire Department building. They also approved a $1,321.69 agreement with St. Louis company Horner & Shifrin regarding door design for the Jackson Water Plant improvement.

An additional $323,622.17 was provided to Apex Paving Company of Cape Girardeau for the city’s 2024 asphalt pavement improvement program. The aldermen then approved the donation of a stretch of right of way to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission relative to a planned roundabout at the intersection of North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterSep. 24
Cape Girardeau Public Schools selects Auxiant for employee h...
newsletterSep. 24
SEMO earns national recognition for student value and succes...
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy