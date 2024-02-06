All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 24, 2024

New Jackson city administrator takes over role

Matthew Winters officially steps in as Jackson's new city administrator, following the retirement of longtime administrator James Roach. Key council approvals include major expenditures for local infrastructure projects.

Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, right, reads an official commission of office appointing Matthew Winters, left, as Jackson's new city administrator. Winters joined Jackson having served in a similar capacity in Poplar Bluff for the last two years.
Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, right, reads an official commission of office appointing Matthew Winters, left, as Jackson's new city administrator. Winters joined Jackson having served in a similar capacity in Poplar Bluff for the last two years.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The City of Jackson has a new officially seated city administrator. Mayor Dwain Hahs presented Matthew Winters with his commission of office during the Monday, Sept. 23 meeting of the Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Winters joined the Jackson municipal administration in August following the announced retirement of 27-year city administrator James Roach. Winters had previously served as city manager of Poplar Bluff since 2022.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Committee action

The aldermen approved a $200,000 expenditure increase to Jackson company Strickland Engineering to provide additional engineering services to renovate the Jackson Fire Department building. They also approved a $1,321.69 agreement with St. Louis company Horner & Shifrin regarding door design for the Jackson Water Plant improvement.

An additional $323,622.17 was provided to Apex Paving Company of Cape Girardeau for the city’s 2024 asphalt pavement improvement program. The aldermen then approved the donation of a stretch of right of way to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission relative to a planned roundabout at the intersection of North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
newsletterOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy