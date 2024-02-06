New inner ear program aims to help students academically

Students say they have headaches, are too tired to pay attention and are dizzy.

Chance White of Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston said he believes he can help.

White has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a vestibular dysfunction specialist. Vestibular dysfunction is a disturbance in the body's balance system because of an injury to the vestibular system of the inner ear. Previously, he was a local educator for four years. After learning about vestibular dysfunctions and moving back to the area, White decided he wanted to bring that information to schools since it was not something many people know about.

The inner ear is in charge of eye movement. In academics, the main thing White sees is saccade — or head and eye coordination — deficits in students.

A saccade deficit could manifest itself when a child is reading and skips a line, or going back from a question to find the answer and overlooking the particular word needed to comprehend the answer — overall, it makes reading more difficult to the child.

White said students will miss key words when they are reading, taking standard tests, such as the ACT, or even taking notes off a board. Going back and forth between the board and their notes can cause symptoms.

"So there's a variety within the academic system. Basically, what we're saying is, the academic system puts such a demand on ocular movements, that those deficits cannot keep up with that demand," White said. "And we see it, and it shows up in their lack of academic performance. And we're saying, if we can improve those ocular movements, then academic performance will go up."

He has been working on a program since 2014, and it launched this year.