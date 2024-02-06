New Imo's Pizza to replace Broadway restaurant

A newly constructed Imo’s Pizza restaurant at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is set to open Jan. 15, according to a company news release.
The Imo’s Pizza on Broadway will close permanently at the end of business Monday.
PAJCO Inc., parent company of 29 Rhodes convenience stores and six Imo’s Pizza restaurants, made the announcement Tuesday.
The new building will have a dine-in area, drive-through pickup window, better parking and an expanded kitchen, according to the release.
The full menu, including beer, will be available.
Delivery will be available within Cape Girardeau city limits, including Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.
“Since buying the Cape Girardeau Imo’s Pizza franchise in June 2017, we’ve been excited to grow the business through improved customer service, catering services and fundraising programs. Moving to a high-profile site with improved amenities will allow us to serve our customers even better,” PAJCO vice president of operations Brent Anderson stated in the release.
PAJCO announced the new location in May.
In August, the university’s athletic department announced a partnership making Imo’s Pizza the official pizza of Redhawk athletics.
Imo’s Pizza opened in Cape Girardeau in July 1990 at 1201 Broadway.
David Mascari and Anne Karmi were the original franchise owners.
