All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 9, 2019

New Imo's Pizza to replace Broadway restaurant

A newly constructed Imo’s Pizza restaurant at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is set to open Jan. 15, according to a company news release. The Imo’s Pizza on Broadway will close permanently at the end of business Monday. PAJCO Inc., parent company of 29 Rhodes convenience stores and six Imo’s Pizza restaurants, made the announcement Tuesday...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The exterior of the new Imo’s Pizza is seen Tuesday at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The new location is scheduled to open Jan. 15.
The exterior of the new Imo’s Pizza is seen Tuesday at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The new location is scheduled to open Jan. 15.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

A newly constructed Imo’s Pizza restaurant at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is set to open Jan. 15, according to a company news release.

The Imo’s Pizza on Broadway will close permanently at the end of business Monday.

PAJCO Inc., parent company of 29 Rhodes convenience stores and six Imo’s Pizza restaurants, made the announcement Tuesday.

The new building will have a dine-in area, drive-through pickup window, better parking and an expanded kitchen, according to the release.

The full menu, including beer, will be available.

Delivery will be available within Cape Girardeau city limits, including Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Since buying the Cape Girardeau Imo’s Pizza franchise in June 2017, we’ve been excited to grow the business through improved customer service, catering services and fundraising programs. Moving to a high-profile site with improved amenities will allow us to serve our customers even better,” PAJCO vice president of operations Brent Anderson stated in the release.

PAJCO announced the new location in May.

In August, the university’s athletic department announced a partnership making Imo’s Pizza the official pizza of Redhawk athletics.

Imo’s Pizza opened in Cape Girardeau in July 1990 at 1201 Broadway.

David Mascari and Anne Karmi were the original franchise owners.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy