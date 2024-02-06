New Imo's Pizza to replace Broadway restaurant

A newly constructed Imo’s Pizza restaurant at 1008 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is set to open Jan. 15, according to a company news release.

The Imo’s Pizza on Broadway will close permanently at the end of business Monday.

PAJCO Inc., parent company of 29 Rhodes convenience stores and six Imo’s Pizza restaurants, made the announcement Tuesday.

The new building will have a dine-in area, drive-through pickup window, better parking and an expanded kitchen, according to the release.

The full menu, including beer, will be available.

Delivery will be available within Cape Girardeau city limits, including Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.