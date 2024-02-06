All sections
NewsMay 25, 2018
New Imo's Pizza site is coming to Cape
A new Imo's Pizza location will be built on the site of a recently demolished building on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, while another building demolished in Jackson awaits an announcement of future plans. The Cape Girardeau building, at 1008 N. Kingshighway, will be rebuilt as a stand-alone Imo's Pizza, Jeff Maurer with Mayson Capital Investments confirmed by email Thursday...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A new Imo's Pizza location will be built on the site of a recently demolished building on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, while another building demolished in Jackson awaits an announcement of future plans.

The Cape Girardeau building, at 1008 N. Kingshighway, will be rebuilt as a stand-alone Imo's Pizza, Jeff Maurer with Mayson Capital Investments confirmed by email Thursday.

"The location will have a drive-thru window for convenient pickup, a dining room and outdoor patio seating," Maurer wrote.

Maurer said for the time being, the new location would not replace the Imo's Pizza at 1201 Broadway.

As for the building in Jackson, the former Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 113 W. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson, across the street from the police and fire station, was demolished this week, Maurer confirmed.

He said the company is not ready to announce plans for that project.

"For now, we're just demolishing the building and getting the site ready to redevelop," Maurer wrote.

Also in Jackson, at 2828 E. Main St., a dual location Imo's Pizza and Mercato di Rodi convenience store, owned by Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, opened in 2017. Other dual location Rhodes 101 and Imo's Pizza stores are in Perryville, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
