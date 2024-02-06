New Imo's Pizza site is coming to Cape

A new Imo's Pizza location will be built on the site of a recently demolished building on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, while another building demolished in Jackson awaits an announcement of future plans.

The Cape Girardeau building, at 1008 N. Kingshighway, will be rebuilt as a stand-alone Imo's Pizza, Jeff Maurer with Mayson Capital Investments confirmed by email Thursday.

"The location will have a drive-thru window for convenient pickup, a dining room and outdoor patio seating," Maurer wrote.

Maurer said for the time being, the new location would not replace the Imo's Pizza at 1201 Broadway.

As for the building in Jackson, the former Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 113 W. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson, across the street from the police and fire station, was demolished this week, Maurer confirmed.