October 27, 2023

New House Speaker wins accolades from Jason Smith

Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson. Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot Wednesday, Oct. 25, by a 220-209 vote to become the 56th speaker of the House, second in line to the presidency...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson.

Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot Wednesday, Oct. 25, by a 220-209 vote to become the 56th speaker of the House, second in line to the presidency.

Rep. Smith, named House Ways and Means Committee chairman in January, is fulsome in his praise for Johnson, who succeeds California Republican Kevin MCarthy for the top job in the 435-member House.

"(Speaker) Mike Johnson is a proven conservative who is honorable, smart and will do a great job leading the House Republican Conference," Smith said in a statement released just after the vote.

"As leader of the conservative Republican Study Committee and as vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, (Johnson) has done a good job of bringing together members of different viewpoints to deliver conservative victories for the American people. I'm excited to work hand in hand with Speaker Johnson to advance policies we need to secure the southern border, increase support for Israel and bring relief to working class Americans struggling to get by in President Joe Biden's economy."

Salem, Missouri, native Smith has represented 28 Southeastern and Southern Missouri counties in Congress for the last 10 years.

