New House Speaker wins accolades from Jason Smith

Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson.

Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot Wednesday, Oct. 25, by a 220-209 vote to become the 56th speaker of the House, second in line to the presidency.

Rep. Smith, named House Ways and Means Committee chairman in January, is fulsome in his praise for Johnson, who succeeds California Republican Kevin MCarthy for the top job in the 435-member House.