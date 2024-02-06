New hotel coming to Cape after near-record month for hotel tax revenue

Last month, hotels generated more than $74,000 in tax revenue for the city — about $300 short of a record high. This weekend also saw several Cape Girardeau hotels booked solid in part because of sporting events. Some visitors reportedly had to seek accommodations in Perryville after failing to find vacancies in Cape Girardeau.

While hotel tax revenue has gradually increased over the last decade, some developers expect that trend to continue.

Jeff Maurer, one of the developers behind the Marriott hotel under construction downtown, announced Monday his company, Mayson Capital Partners LLC, hopes to begin construction next year on another Marriott on Cape Girardeau’s west side.

The new hotel, Maurer said, will be a Fairfield Inn and Suites and will be near the Mercato di Rodi on South Mount Auburn Road.

It’s too early to say how many rooms the proposed hotel will have, Maurer said, because the franchise license has just been granted, and no plans have been drawn up.

But construction, he said, is tentatively slated to begin in late 2018.

Maurer called the new project, together with the Courtyard by Marriott underway on Broadway, “a significant investment” in Cape Girardeau.

“We’re excited to bring a brand like Marriott into Cape Girardeau,” he said, adding the nearest Marriott locations are in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

He said the downtown hotel is on schedule for its target opening in late spring or early summer next year.

He cited the recently completed SportsPlex and Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center as important factors that draw people to Cape Girardeau.