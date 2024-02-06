New hospital 'a win' for mental health patients

Calling it “a win for the state,” Gov. Mike Parson joined with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and representatives of SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services to cut the ceremonial ribbon Tuesday at the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

“This is really going to make a difference in people’s lives,” the governor said. “For too many years, and I’ll go back to my old sheriff’s days, we’ve put mental health on the back burner and tried to deal with it after things got out of hand.”

Addressing a group of about 100 people who gathered to witness the behavioral hospital opening, Parson said “we can’t ignore” the need for behavioral health care.

“I guarantee you, everyone in this room knows somebody that has been affected by the issue of behavioral health,” he said. “We need a lot more facilities like this across the State of Missouri.”

The 102-bed, $33 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital on South Silver Springs Road will provide inpatient and outpatient mental health care to adults as well as adolescents and geriatric patients.

Tim Cockrell, chief executive officer and managing director of the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital, makes opening remarks during the ribbon-cutting event Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The first patient admissions will likely take place during the week of March 8, according to Tim Cockrell, Southeast Behavioral Hospital’s managing director and CEO.

“We’ll open a few beds at a time, then slowly grow,” he said, adding that staff hiring is still underway. When fully staffed, the hospital will have more than 180 employees, including clinicians, therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, administrative staff, environmental services personnel and dietary professionals.

The hospital is a joint project partnership between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services, which will oversee the day-to-day operations and management of the facility.

In his remarks prior to the ribbon-cutting, Southeast CEO Kenneth Bateman said SoutheastHEALTH’s partnership with Universal Health Services will be key to the facility’s success.

“We selected UHS because they’re one of the nation’s most respected hospital management companies and, as our partner, they specialize in behavioral health expertise,” Bateman said and pointed to the company’s “impressive record of achievement and performance” in behavioral health care.

Ken Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, speaks during the ribbon-cutting event at the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

A growing need

The new hospital, he said, will fill a growing need for mental health services in this region.

“One in 10 Missouri adults will experience a mental health illness during their lifetime and 40% of those adults will not have been able to receive treatment,” Bateman said. “And nearly one in 10 children between the ages of 12 and 17 in Missouri will experience a depressive episode during the previous year.”