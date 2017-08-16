New headlining act announced for Stoogefest

Cape Girardeau-based Outside the Lines will headline Stoogefest 9.5, organizer Ron Cook said.
The announcement came after the previous headliners, the Gian Cage Band, canceled Monday, citing an NAACP-issued travel advisory for people of color in the state of Missouri.
Cage apologized on social media for the change of plans, and Cook said Monday he understood the band’s decision.
Cook said his focus has been on letting attendees know Stoogefest is not canceled.
The festival will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson.
Pertinent address:
507 W. Main St., Jackson, Mo.
