New grocery store opening soon in Oran

Where longtime Oran, Missouri, staple David�s Food Mart closed, Oran Food Mart will open soon, at 115 N. Railroad St.

Owner Alyson Roper said David�s Food Mart closed Dec. 1 after almost 20 years in business, and she and her husband officially bought the store in March.

�We�d gone through the process since late November,� she said, and have updated the store�s interior.

Roper said this weekend will be the soft opening, and they�ll hold a grand opening June 2, complete with ribbon cutting.

In addition to grocery items including a �great selection� of produce and meats, Roper said the deli counter will be up and running with deli sandwiches and smoked meat for lunches.

A closed for business sign hangs on the door at the former David's Food Mart on Monday in Oran, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

�Anything you�d look for in a grocery store, we should have,� Roper said.

The store will have about 10 employees, Roper added, and is centrally located, making it ideal for in-town shopping.

Mayor Gary Senciboy said he�s very glad to see the store open.

�It will be very helpful for most of our elderly citizens in town, so they don�t have to get out and travel,� Senciboy said.