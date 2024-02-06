All sections
NewsMay 8, 2018

New grocery store opening soon in Oran

Where longtime Oran, Missouri, staple Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed, Oran Food Mart will open soon, at 115 N. Railroad St. Owner Alyson Roper said Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed Dec. 1 after almost 20 years in business, and she and her husband officially bought the store in March...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The location of the new Oran Food Mart -- formerly David's Food Mart -- is seen Monday at 115 N. Railroad St. in Oran, Missouri.
BEN MATTHEWS

Where longtime Oran, Missouri, staple Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed, Oran Food Mart will open soon, at 115 N. Railroad St.

Owner Alyson Roper said Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed Dec. 1 after almost 20 years in business, and she and her husband officially bought the store in March.

ï¿½Weï¿½d gone through the process since late November,ï¿½ she said, and have updated the storeï¿½s interior.

Roper said this weekend will be the soft opening, and theyï¿½ll hold a grand opening June 2, complete with ribbon cutting.

In addition to grocery items including a ï¿½great selectionï¿½ of produce and meats, Roper said the deli counter will be up and running with deli sandwiches and smoked meat for lunches.

A closed for business sign hangs on the door at the former David's Food Mart on Monday in Oran, Missouri.
BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Anything youï¿½d look for in a grocery store, we should have,ï¿½ Roper said.

The store will have about 10 employees, Roper added, and is centrally located, making it ideal for in-town shopping.

Mayor Gary Senciboy said heï¿½s very glad to see the store open.

ï¿½It will be very helpful for most of our elderly citizens in town, so they donï¿½t have to get out and travel,ï¿½ Senciboy said.

ï¿½Local business is always good to have,ï¿½ Senciboy continued, and said he hopes citizens will support the business.

The location of the new Oran Food Mart -- formerly David's Food Mart -- is seen Monday at 115 N. Railroad St. in Oran, Missouri.
BEN MATTHEWS

Just across the street, a CPA firm opened during the first week of December, Senciboy added.

Sherry Urhahn has been a certified public accountant since the early 1990s, she said, and while sheï¿½s had experience with several companies, sheï¿½s worked in public accounting the most, with 12 years under her belt.

Urhahn said she does tax returns, financial counseling and financial statements in her office at 116 Mountain St.

ï¿½I decided I would go out on my own,ï¿½ Urhahn said, ï¿½and about six months ago, I did.ï¿½

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

115 N. Railroad St., Oran, Mo.

116 Mountain St., Oran, Mo.

Local News
