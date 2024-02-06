New grocery store opening soon in Oran

Where longtime Oran, Missouri, staple Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed, Oran Food Mart will open soon, at 115 N. Railroad St.

Owner Alyson Roper said Davidï¿½s Food Mart closed Dec. 1 after almost 20 years in business, and she and her husband officially bought the store in March.

ï¿½Weï¿½d gone through the process since late November,ï¿½ she said, and have updated the storeï¿½s interior.

Roper said this weekend will be the soft opening, and theyï¿½ll hold a grand opening June 2, complete with ribbon cutting.

In addition to grocery items including a ï¿½great selectionï¿½ of produce and meats, Roper said the deli counter will be up and running with deli sandwiches and smoked meat for lunches.

A closed for business sign hangs on the door at the former David's Food Mart on Monday in Oran, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Anything youï¿½d look for in a grocery store, we should have,ï¿½ Roper said.

The store will have about 10 employees, Roper added, and is centrally located, making it ideal for in-town shopping.

Mayor Gary Senciboy said heï¿½s very glad to see the store open.

ï¿½It will be very helpful for most of our elderly citizens in town, so they donï¿½t have to get out and travel,ï¿½ Senciboy said.