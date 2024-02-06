JEFFERSON CITY — Controlling crime, expanding education options and cutting taxes will be the top priorities for Missouri, new Gov. Mike Kehoe said in his inauguration speech Monday, Jan. 13.

The brief speech, delivered before a crowd gathered on a cold, sunny day outside the Missouri Capitol, also traced the Republican’s journey from a north St. Louis home led by a single mother to the top political job in the state.

Instead of lamenting that she could not give her children the things richer families enjoyed, Kehoe said, she told them to pray and work harder.

“That’s been the guiding principle of my life,” Kehoe said after the oath of office was administered by former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. “Whenever we saw something that needed to be done, we didn’t complain. We prayed hard, and we worked hard.”

Other state officeholders sworn in Monday were David Wasinger, lieutenant governor; Denny Hoskins, secretary of state; Vivek Malek, state treasurer;, and Andrew Bailey, attorney general. All are Republicans.

Kehoe, who will turn 63 on Friday, built a successful car dealership in Jefferson City before being appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission in 2005 by then-Gov. Matt Blunt. He made his first bid for public office with a run for the state Senate in 2010. The Republican was appointed to replace Mike Parson as lieutenant governor in 2018 after Parson was elevated to the governor’s office following the resignation of Eric Greitens.

“My life — growing up in the inner city, moving to a small town, building businesses and operating a ranch — these experiences have taught me one thing: Missourians are more alike than we are different,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe won the governorship by prevailing in a hotly contested Republican primary in August and then easily defeating Democratic nominee Crystal Quade in November.

Monday’s speech didn’t offer many specifics on issues Kehoe said he wanted to address. During his campaign, he said he would address crime and cut taxes, including working to repeal the state income tax, during his four years in office.

Crime, Kehoe said, leaves people in fear and cuts down on productivity. He promised to issue executive orders later in the day to address specific issues facing law enforcement.