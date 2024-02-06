New Gov. Parson: 'Time for a fresh start' in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday said it's "time for a fresh start" and called for unity as he addressed the Legislature for the first time since he took office after Eric Greitens' resignation amid allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Parson ascended to the state's top executive office after Greitens stepped down in the face of possible impeachment from the Legislature. Parson said it's a "difficult time" for Missouri but promised change.

"Today is a time for a fresh start for our state," Parson said, telling family, officials and other supporters gathered in the House "we must work together for a better Missouri."

Parson, 62, is taking a markedly different tone compared to his predecessor -- a self-described political outsider who didn't shy away from conflict and often fought with members of his own party.

Greitens at times criticized lawmakers as "career politicians" and compared them to third-graders. In contrast, Parson praised lawmakers Monday, touting bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature this year and the "care, prudence, and professionalism" he said lawmakers demonstrated during a House investigation of Greitens.

In a rare move, Parson before his speech met with Missouri's congressional delegation, as well as both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers, to discuss issues including infrastructure and the opioid crisis.

Stepping out of Parson's office a little before noon, several federal lawmakers said their relationship with the current governor was already better than the one they had with Greitens.

The praise was particularly notable coming from Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is facing Attorney General Josh Hawley and several other GOP challengers in her bid for re-election.

"I thought it was really refreshing that he reached out," McCaskill said, referring to Parson. Conversely, McCaskill said she couldn't specifically recall a single conversation she ever had with Greitens, who was known for frequently clashing with lawmakers of both parties.