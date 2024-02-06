New fried-chicken franchise, Zaxby's, coming to Cape

Zaxby's is expanding to include a franchise restaurant in Cape Girardeau and another in Sikeston, Missouri.

The fast-casual chain, best known for its prepared-at-order chicken, will be near the Mercato Di Rodi convenience station on South Mount Auburn Road.

Cape Girardeau city officials are in the final stages of reviewing the building plans, but a building-permit application filed with the city describes the project as a 72-seat steel building with a drive-through window.

The 3,654-square-foot new construction is expected to cost about $560,000, according to the building permit.

Manwell Hults Missouri I LLC is listed as the applicant/tenant.

Chip Hults, the franchise owner and operator, called Cape Girardeau and Sikeston "good fits" for the Zaxby's brand, especially considering the location of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

His company owns seven Zaxby's franchises in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.