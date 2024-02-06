New formulas may lessen illegal herbicide use

Area cotton and soybean farmers will have appropriate dicamba herbicides at their disposal this growing season, but the new year also brings legislation and litigation to dicamba use in general.

Southeast Missouri saw damage to crops from alleged illegal dicamba use last year, but there's hope this time, growers won't see the same problems.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in December approved a formulation called Engenia designed by chemical company BASF. Monsanto's Xtendimax was approved in November.

BASF technical marketing manager Chad Asmus said his company's new formulation is less volatile, meaning it is less prone to evaporation and consequently more focused in its effects.

"With the advent of the dicamba-tolerant crops, we developed an entirely new salt of dicamba," Asmus said. "By engineering the new salt, we're able to reduce the volatility of the molecule. ... It has a heavier weight and a stronger bond to the dicamba relative to the DGA dicamba salt."

Michael Aide, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Agriculture Chair, said while a less-volatile herbicide is a welcome development, the availability of appropriate dicamba formulations should go a long way toward solving last year's problems.

Farmers planted dicamba-resistant seeds before corresponding herbicides were approved for use because the seeds were set to produce higher yields even without dicamba, he said. Some farmers illegally used older forms of dicamba anyway.

"To Monsanto's credit, they made every attempt to tell farmers, 'Don't use the old herbicide recommendations because it's not approved yet.' They told the farmers to follow the labels as they currently exist, and if you need any help, call Monsanto," he said. "Some farmers ignored it."

The illegal applications are thought to have caused extensive damage to adjacent crops. In December, the largest peach producer in Missouri sued Monsanto for contributing to dicamba drift.

State Rep. Don Rone of Portageville, Missouri, has filed a bill that would make it illegal to sell seed for which the corresponding herbicide has not been approved.

He also filed a bill to restrict sale of inherently volatile herbicides in general.