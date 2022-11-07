Lisa Mills is relatively new to her position with the City of Cape Girardeau but not the area.

The longtime resident of Cape Girardeau joined the municipality in the role of finance director midway through October.

She first arrived with her family in the Cape Girardeau area as a freshman in high school. Before coming to Southeast Missouri, Mills's family moved around a lot before her father's retirement from the Air Force.

She graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and went on to attend Southeast Missouri State University while also working full time. Mills would then become a certified public accountant. She's now the first CPA to serve as the city's finance director, according to a news release from the city when she was hired.

The now-finance director's professional life has been a mix of public and private industry work but it's always been in the same place — here. Mills said she has had opportunities to live and work elsewhere but has declined them.

"I love the Cape area and I never have wanted to leave," Mills said.

It's the small-town feel of Cape Girardeau with the amenities of a larger city that Mills cherishes, she said. She likes that there is enough family-friendly entertainment to keep her and her family busy and that she can walk into the grocery store and see someone she knows.

When she's not at the office, Mills said she enjoys spending time with her family — her husband, Lynn, a daughter, Kali, a stepdaughter, Jill, and a granddaughter, Emma.