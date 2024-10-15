The map may also be viewed online at http://broadbandmap.fcc.gov, where any address may be looked up to see how much coverage it has, if any.

The release stated the FCC maps will be used to determine the state's share of more than $42 billion in federal broadband funding. Missouri will use the funding for its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet to every home and business statewide.

The next round of Connecting All Missourians biweekly regional calls will cover the maps and the challenge process. A full schedule of the calls is available at http://ded2.mo.gov/media/pdf/broadband-biweekly-calls-schedule. There will also be a webinar Friday, Dec. 16, to walk through the challenge process. Register for the webinar at www.eventbrite.com/e/fcc-map-challenge-process-tickets-478342163287.