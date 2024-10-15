Those in Missouri without broadband coverage have the opportunity to put their home or business on the map. The Federal Communications Commission recently released new maps showing what areas have and do not have access to broadband, down to the individual address.
According to a news release, Missourians without broadband may call the Office of Broadband Development at (573) 526-1028 to see whether their address is represented correctly. If the map is not correct, individuals have until Friday, Jan. 13, to file a challenge.
The map may also be viewed online at http://broadbandmap.fcc.gov, where any address may be looked up to see how much coverage it has, if any.
The release stated the FCC maps will be used to determine the state's share of more than $42 billion in federal broadband funding. Missouri will use the funding for its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet to every home and business statewide.
The next round of Connecting All Missourians biweekly regional calls will cover the maps and the challenge process. A full schedule of the calls is available at http://ded2.mo.gov/media/pdf/broadband-biweekly-calls-schedule. There will also be a webinar Friday, Dec. 16, to walk through the challenge process. Register for the webinar at www.eventbrite.com/e/fcc-map-challenge-process-tickets-478342163287.
