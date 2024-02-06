New facility for international students opens at Southeast

The new International Village at Southeast Missouri State University opened its doors recently and offers a space to build community among international students and branch out into the wider community, officials said.

Kevin Timlin, executive director of International Education and Services at Southeast, said he is excited to have all of the resources for international students in one place, with room to bring more people together than was previously possible.

The facility at 1025 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau formerly housed the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Facility for youths, and is the new home for the university’s Office of International Education and Services (IES) and the Intensive English Program, or IEP.

IES moved from 939 College Hill Place, a house near Kent Library that did not have much space for community gathering, Timlin said.

IEP’s offices were located throughout Pacific Hall at 347 N. Pacific St. — near the College Hill office, but not physically together.

Kevin Timlin, executive director of International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State University, shows some of the newly occupied areas in the administrative building of the International Village on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Now that the two are in one building, collaboration is much easier, Timlin said.

Timlin said the International Village will include the administration building, where offices and collaborative spaces, as well as a multipurpose room and kitchen, will be located, and two cottages now house IEP classrooms.

IEP is an integrative program designed to bring nonnative English speakers to fluency, in an academic setting, Timlin said. Students in the program have specific needs that can be tough to meet if students are scattered across campus without access to other members of the international student community.

The collaborative spaces will give students more opportunity to build community, Timlin added.

And, Timlin said, the administration building has a 20-station computer lab especially for IEP students.

Kevin Timlin, executive director of International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State University, shows some of the newly occupied areas in the administrative building of the International Village on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

The renovated learning spaces in a centralized location will be a key factor for their students’ continued success, Breanna Walling, associate director of IES and director of IEP, said in a news release.

“With a dedicated space, we can invest in the resources and support students need to find success,” she said in the release.

IEP began offering classes in its new location this semester, Timlin said.

The collaborative spaces in the administration building can be used for video conferencing, Timlin said, so international students can receive some orientation materials before they arrive on campus.