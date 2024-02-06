All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 23, 2017

New endowed scholarship at Southeast

Thanks to a $10,000 gift from Dr. Craig Morgan, Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new endowed scholarship. Morgan, whose father, Willard Morgan, is a professor emeritus of education administration and counseling, said he is pleased to be able to honor his father with the scholarship. ...

Southeast Missourian

Thanks to a $10,000 gift from Dr. Craig Morgan, Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new endowed scholarship.

Morgan, whose father, Willard Morgan, is a professor emeritus of education administration and counseling, said he is pleased to be able to honor his father with the scholarship.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To be eligible, a student must be enrolled at Southeast and accepted into the graduate-assistant program in the Department of Athletics, College of Education or College of Science, Technology and Agriculture.

First preference will be given to a student with a Christian affiliation, and second preference will go to an active-duty service member, guardsman or reserve member or honorably discharged military veteran.

Recipients must have a minimum 2.0 grade-point average.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy