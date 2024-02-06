New endowed scholarship at Southeast

Thanks to a $10,000 gift from Dr. Craig Morgan, Southeast Missouri University Foundation has a new endowed scholarship.
Morgan, whose father, Willard Morgan, is a professor emeritus of education administration and counseling, said he is pleased to be able to honor his father with the scholarship.
To be eligible, a student must be enrolled at Southeast and accepted into the graduate-assistant program in the Department of Athletics, College of Education or College of Science, Technology and Agriculture.
First preference will be given to a student with a Christian affiliation, and second preference will go to an active-duty service member, guardsman or reserve member or honorably discharged military veteran.
Recipients must have a minimum 2.0 grade-point average.
