New eatery brings authentic Japanese cuisine to Cape

Natsuko Teshima had experience working in the catering business in St. Louis, but the prospect of owning a restaurant in Cape Girardeau was something she had never considered.
Then, property at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall became available, already designed for a Japanese eatery. Teshima moved to Cape Girardeau in August of this year and took full advantage of the opportunity.
"I wanted to have a brick and mortar place for the lunch business in St. Louis, but when I saw this place I kind of fell in love with it," she said.
Her small plate diner and sake bar, Izakaya Yuzu, opened to the public Oct. 10 after a few weeks of a soft launch.
Izakaya literally translates to "stay drink house" in Japanese. Teshima said that's exactly how she wants the establishment to operate.
When most locals think of Japanese food, she said, their mind probably gravitates toward sushi. The restaurant does serve sushi, but its menu also includes karaage fried chicken, korokke croquettes, takoyaki octopus cakes, yakisoba street noodles, onigiri rice balls and a dozen other Japanese staples.
"My Japanese (food) is something you can find in Tokyo or Osaka or any Japanese town right now," Teshima said. "You'll see the same menu you'd find in Japan. It's my home cooking menu, my drink menu. My menu will be something most people haven't seen before, but something very comfortable, traditional and authentic. My kids grew up on it."
Her menu is divided into three sections: small plates, five-course plates and late night shime options. She serves five kinds of alcoholic Japanese drinks and several types of Japanese teas and soft drinks.
On a regular basis, the menu also will feature various daily specials. This week, for example: fresh red seabream, or madai, a fish prized in Japanese cuisine and often served as a luxury meal at weddings or festivals.
The food that isn't shipped from Japan is locally sourced. Her chicken comes from Buttonwood Farm in California, Missouri, and her beef from Marble Ridge Specialty Farms in Washington, Missouri.
Teshima cooks at Izakaya Yuzu, in addition to being its owner.
"My ex-husband was a chef and my family in Japan had a restaurant, so I've been in the restaurant environment all my life and I'm in the kitchen all the time. I love, love, love to cook," she said.
Izakaya Yuzu is just the first phase of what Teshima wants to accomplish. Her future plan is to, ideally by year's end, start a bento box lunch takeaway service.
"I think Japanese-style bento lunches will be very popular soon, not just here but in every place," she added.
The restaurant itself is a casual but intimate establishment. There are only 15 seats between two counters, so larger parties need to make reservations ahead of time or risk being split up.
However, Teshima said her clientele don't always need to make reservations because they usually come in small groups: couples on dates or friends celebrating birthdays.
Izakaya Yuzu is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations and additional information can be found online at www.yuzucg.com.
