New eatery brings authentic Japanese cuisine to Cape

Natsuko Teshima had experience working in the catering business in St. Louis, but the prospect of owning a restaurant in Cape Girardeau was something she had never considered.

Then, property at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall became available, already designed for a Japanese eatery. Teshima moved to Cape Girardeau in August of this year and took full advantage of the opportunity.

"I wanted to have a brick and mortar place for the lunch business in St. Louis, but when I saw this place I kind of fell in love with it," she said.

Her small plate diner and sake bar, Izakaya Yuzu, opened to the public Oct. 10 after a few weeks of a soft launch.

Izakaya literally translates to "stay drink house" in Japanese. Teshima said that's exactly how she wants the establishment to operate.

Tradd Hess pours some sake at the Izakaya Yuzu sake bar. The casual eatery features around 20 menu options and several types of Japanese drinks, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic. Christopher Borro

When most locals think of Japanese food, she said, their mind probably gravitates toward sushi. The restaurant does serve sushi, but its menu also includes karaage fried chicken, korokke croquettes, takoyaki octopus cakes, yakisoba street noodles, onigiri rice balls and a dozen other Japanese staples.

"My Japanese (food) is something you can find in Tokyo or Osaka or any Japanese town right now," Teshima said. "You'll see the same menu you'd find in Japan. It's my home cooking menu, my drink menu. My menu will be something most people haven't seen before, but something very comfortable, traditional and authentic. My kids grew up on it."