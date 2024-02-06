All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 10, 2021

New downtown Cape floodwall mural set to complete by end of September

A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeau’s floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner. The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwall’s entrances at Themis Street and Broadway...

Monica Obradovic
The current mural on the east side of the floodwall in downtown Cape Girardeau will be replaced with a new mural by the end of September, according to Danny Essner of Old Town Cape.
The current mural on the east side of the floodwall in downtown Cape Girardeau will be replaced with a new mural by the end of September, according to Danny Essner of Old Town Cape.Monica Obradovic

A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeau’s floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner.

The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwall’s entrances at Themis Street and Broadway.

Shawn Gunn, owner of Premier Housewash, began removing the mural last week. Essner estimates the mural will be completely power-washed off by the end of next week.

Painters will begin their work at the end of August. Multimedia artist Craig Thomas will paint the new mural along with a crew of three or four other artists, according to Essner.

“It’s going to be dramatically different.” Essner said. “The old mural has deteriorated so much, it’s created a bad image of our city.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new mural will read “Welcome to Cape Girardeau” in large bubble letters. Inside each letter, Thomas will paint an image from Cape Girardeau’s history or an iconic landmark of the city. It will be painted in a more durable paint designed to last at least 50 years.

Artist Fred Lincoln designed the previous mural in 1991. Thomas said parts of Lincoln’s mural have changed a lot since they were painted.

“It’s a nice design, it’s just outdated,” Thomas said.

At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting in May, representatives of Old Town Cape asked for funds to help pay for the nearly $80,000 project. Essner said the city committed $58,000 to the mural and that the estimated costs have since dwindled to $75,000.

Old Town Cape had previously set aside $13,000 from private donations for the project. Essner added Old Town Cape has also received extra financial assistance from Visit Cape.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy