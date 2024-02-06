New downtown Cape floodwall mural set to complete by end of September

A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeau’s floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner.

The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwall’s entrances at Themis Street and Broadway.

Shawn Gunn, owner of Premier Housewash, began removing the mural last week. Essner estimates the mural will be completely power-washed off by the end of next week.

Painters will begin their work at the end of August. Multimedia artist Craig Thomas will paint the new mural along with a crew of three or four other artists, according to Essner.

“It’s going to be dramatically different.” Essner said. “The old mural has deteriorated so much, it’s created a bad image of our city.”