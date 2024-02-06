All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 28, 2017
New discrimination, overdose laws take effect today in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year take effect today, including a measure that will raise the standard for suing for workplace or housing discrimination. The change has been praised by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and business groups, who argue there are too many lawsuits in the state...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year take effect today, including a measure that will raise the standard for suing for workplace or housing discrimination.

The change has been praised by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and business groups, who argue there are too many lawsuits in the state.

But the law has spurred backlash, particularly from the Missouri NAACP, which argues the law will make it harder to hold people accountable for discrimination based on race, gender and age, among other things.

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said the organization might sue the state over the law.

Here's a breakdown of that law and others that take effect today:

Discrimination lawsuits

A new law will require people suing for housing or employment discrimination to prove that their race, gender, age or ability was "the motivating factor" in the discrimination.

Under current law, employees and tenants must only prove their protected class contributed to an employer's decision to fire, discipline or refuse to hire them or a landlord's refusal to rent.

The measure also sets caps for the amount of damages an employer or landlord may be ordered to pay based on the size of the company and prohibits people from suing some individuals, such as a supervisor, for discrimination.

The law also applies to alleged discrimination in public accommodations, which covers places such as schools, restaurants and sports stadiums.

Greitens and influential state business groups such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it's too easy to sue businesses for discrimination, and the change will bring Missouri in line with standards they say are used in 38 other states and by the federal government.

The Missouri NAACP cited the law and past racial conflicts in the state in a travel advisory warning would-be visitors of "looming danger."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The organization helped coordinate a New Orleans-style jazz funeral Sunday outside the governor's mansion in protest of the new law, as well as to mourn violence at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Farm vehicles

Starting today, Missourians will be allowed to drive farm vehicles and other agricultural equipment on state highways between sunset and sunrise, as long as machinery has proper lights.

Overdoses

Legislation that takes effect Monday will give people immunity for carrying small amounts of drugs if they seek medical help for themselves or someone else who is overdosing.

Immunity also applies to violations of probation, parole or a restraining order and underage drinking.

Allergic reactions

Restaurants, summer camps and sports arenas will be able to keep emergency allergy treatment on hand.

Under a new law, businesses and organizations where there are allergens such as bees or certain foods could get prescriptions for epinephrine.

Project labor agreements

Local governments starting today will be banned from mandating union working conditions for construction projects.

Previously, Missouri counties, cities and other local governments could issue bid requirements for public construction that mandated union working conditions for contractors if the projects were less than half funded by the state.

The new law would ban that. Local governments face losing state funding and tax credits for two years if they violate the law.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy