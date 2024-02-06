New discrimination, overdose laws take effect today in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Most new laws passed by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year take effect today, including a measure that will raise the standard for suing for workplace or housing discrimination.

The change has been praised by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and business groups, who argue there are too many lawsuits in the state.

But the law has spurred backlash, particularly from the Missouri NAACP, which argues the law will make it harder to hold people accountable for discrimination based on race, gender and age, among other things.

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said the organization might sue the state over the law.

Here's a breakdown of that law and others that take effect today:

Discrimination lawsuits

A new law will require people suing for housing or employment discrimination to prove that their race, gender, age or ability was "the motivating factor" in the discrimination.

Under current law, employees and tenants must only prove their protected class contributed to an employer's decision to fire, discipline or refuse to hire them or a landlord's refusal to rent.

The measure also sets caps for the amount of damages an employer or landlord may be ordered to pay based on the size of the company and prohibits people from suing some individuals, such as a supervisor, for discrimination.

The law also applies to alleged discrimination in public accommodations, which covers places such as schools, restaurants and sports stadiums.

Greitens and influential state business groups such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it's too easy to sue businesses for discrimination, and the change will bring Missouri in line with standards they say are used in 38 other states and by the federal government.

The Missouri NAACP cited the law and past racial conflicts in the state in a travel advisory warning would-be visitors of "looming danger."