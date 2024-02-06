All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2023

New development planned in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston. Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just down the street from the newly constructed Lee Hunter Elementary School...

Standard Democrat
Developer Robin Chambers at the site of a new 5.5-acre development on Baker Lane in the north end of Sikeston, Missouri.
Developer Robin Chambers at the site of a new 5.5-acre development on Baker Lane in the north end of Sikeston, Missouri.

SIKESTON, Mo. — Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston.

Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just down the street from the newly constructed Lee Hunter Elementary School.

The new development, Magazine Trace, is adjacent to Cotton Trace. Magazine Trace will be fenced and gated with a clubhouse and pool.

Seven years ago, The Villas at Arbor Walk was built within a fenced/gated community on Auburn Drive in Sikeston.

"When homeowners learned of this 'pocket neighborhood,' it sold out quickly," said Chambers, who was also the developer of Arbor Walk. "There were only eight homes, and that did not satisfy the demand."

With Magazine Trace, there will be 18 homes with a 2,000-square-foot minimum of floor space, Chambers said. The lot sizes will allow for "conventional" separation between homes, he said.

Local News
