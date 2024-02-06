New development planned in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston.

Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just down the street from the newly constructed Lee Hunter Elementary School.

The new development, Magazine Trace, is adjacent to Cotton Trace. Magazine Trace will be fenced and gated with a clubhouse and pool.