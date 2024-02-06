New dashboards give detailed look at Missouri health data

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New health data dashboards unveiled this week offer detailed information about health inequities in Missouri, including information from specific ZIP codes across the state.

The Missouri Hospital Association released the Health Equity Dashboards on Monday. They are based on 41 million individual hospital claims of 5.4 million Missourians — nearly 90% of the state's residents — from fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

It shows, for example, Black residents of St. Louis and Kansas City suffer from asthma at twice the rate of white residents and breaks down the rates in ZIP codes within the cities, The Kansas City Star reported.