New CWD cases in Perry County; officials urge cooperation

Eight new positive cases of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, were reported in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties this fall, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

One positive test resulted from a deer found wandering a Ste. Genevieve County property, visibly sick and unresponsive, according to a news release.

“The landowner called the conservation agent to report a sick deer wandering on his property; the deer was not alert, had that ‘wasting away’ physical appearance,” Matt Bowyer, MDC’s wildlife regional supervisor, said in the release. “We advised the landowner to go ahead and put the deer down and when the test results came back, it was positive for CWD.”

Until that deer, local positive cases were from deer taken during deer season, or in management efforts, Bowyer said. “Although the sickly appearance is what will eventually happen to a deer that has CWD, it takes a while for the disease to progress to that point and the clinical sickness generally is short-lived before the deer dies.”

Once the animal is infected, it could take from 18 to 24 months for symptoms to appear, and by the time the animal is visibly sick, it will likely die soon, Bowyer said.

Jimmy Fawcett, center, helps Tim Whitehead remove lymph nodes from a deer carcass Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Marble Hill, Missouri, for CWD testing purposes. BEN MATTHEWS

“CWD is always fatal for deer,” Bowyer said.

CWD is caused not by bacteria or viruses, but by a misshapen protein called a prion. Prions don’t respond to sterilization efforts such as burning or sanitizing.

To compound the issue, CWD has no vaccine and no treatment.

The disease does not appear to be transmittable to humans, according to preliminary studies.

In 2019, MDC officials enacted mandatory CWD testing in CWD management zones.