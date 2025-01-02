All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 2, 2025

New county commissioner, treasurer attend first meeting

Newly elected officials Stephen Daume and Ronnie Maxwell attended their first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 2. Long-serving staff also were honored.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Stephen Daume participated in his first county commission meeting in that role Thursday, Jan. 2. He was elected in November and took his oath of office in December.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Stephen Daume participated in his first county commission meeting in that role Thursday, Jan. 2. He was elected in November and took his oath of office in December. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Ronnie Maxwell attended the Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting of the county commission, his first in his new office. He succeeded 20-year Treasurer Roger Hudson, who chose not to run for reelection in November.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Ronnie Maxwell attended the Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting of the county commission, his first in his new office. He succeeded 20-year Treasurer Roger Hudson, who chose not to run for reelection in November.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, left, congratulates parks superintendent Bryan Sander on 20 years of service to the county. Two other county personnel were honored for five years of employment.
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, left, congratulates parks superintendent Bryan Sander on 20 years of service to the county. Two other county personnel were honored for five years of employment. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

There were a few new faces at the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting of 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Stephen Daume sat at his first meeting as the new District 1 Associate Commissioner, representing all of Cape Girardeau County outside of the City of Cape Girardeau.

“It’s exciting. Everybody has been asking me if I’m ready and the answer is no, I’m not ready, right? But I’ll learn as much as fast as I can and I’m ready to serve. I’m looking forward to it,” Daume said.

Having been elected in November, Daume took over the role from four-term commissioner Paul Koeper, who chose not to run for reelection.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County Treasurer Ronnie Maxwell also attended his first meeting in the role. Roger Hudson, the previous treasurer, had decided not to run after serving in that capacity for 20 years.

“I’m very excited. I told my wife, 'It’s going to be like drinking from a fire hose for a while, but it’s very cool'. I’m ready to take office and ready and willing to serve,” Maxwell said.

Established county personnel also were recognized at the meeting. Emergency management director Sam Herndon and assistant parks superintendent Mike Evans received certificates from the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) marking five years of working for the county. Parks superintendent Bryan Sander was celebrated by the MAC for 20 years of employment.

“It’s been a good 20 years. You won’t find a better place to work than Cape County, I’ll tell you that,” Sander said.

The commissioners had just a few items to discuss on their agenda, chief among them approving a pay request to Penzel Construction of Jackson for the ongoing 1908 Courthouse renovation. They approved the pay request in the amount of $334,808.02 from the county’s capital improvement fund.

Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged...
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape lifts boil water advisory
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway us...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
UPDATED: Boil-water advisory lifted for LaCroix main break
NewsDec. 31, 2024
UPDATED: Boil-water advisory lifted for LaCroix main break
Commissioner Koeper, Treasurer Hudson attend final Cape Girardeau County board meeting
NewsDec. 30, 2024
Commissioner Koeper, Treasurer Hudson attend final Cape Girardeau County board meeting
Water main breaks in Cape Girardeau; 1,201 addresses affected
NewsDec. 29, 2024
Water main breaks in Cape Girardeau; 1,201 addresses affected
Looking back at local notable deaths in 2024
NewsDec. 28, 2024
Looking back at local notable deaths in 2024
What do public documents say about Leon Lamb as it relates to Mischelle Lawless murder?
NewsDec. 28, 2024
What do public documents say about Leon Lamb as it relates to Mischelle Lawless murder?
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shoots man after argument
NewsDec. 28, 2024
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly shoots man after argument
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-30-24
NewsDec. 27, 2024
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-30-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy