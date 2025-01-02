New county commissioner, treasurer attend first meeting

There were a few new faces at the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting of 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Stephen Daume sat at his first meeting as the new District 1 Associate Commissioner, representing all of Cape Girardeau County outside of the City of Cape Girardeau.

“It’s exciting. Everybody has been asking me if I’m ready and the answer is no, I’m not ready, right? But I’ll learn as much as fast as I can and I’m ready to serve. I’m looking forward to it,” Daume said.

Having been elected in November, Daume took over the role from four-term commissioner Paul Koeper, who chose not to run for reelection.