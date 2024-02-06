New county collector, Gholson, set to take office next week

Cape Girardeau County will have a new county collector, effective Dec. 1, after action Thursday by the county commission.

County Collector Diane Diebold handed in a letter of resignation Nov. 27, effective at midnight Nov. 30, said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy at Thursday's regular meeting.

Barbara Gholson, who won the Nov. 6 election for the seat, will take office at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 1, and be sworn in Monday, Tracy said.

Commissioner Paul Koeper said this is an interim appointment to fill the gap between Diebold's resignation and the March 4 start date for Gholson's elected term.

While most county officials take office at the beginning of January, Koeper said, the county collector starts in March, and the county assessor starts in September.

Those are the only two offices with different start dates, he noted.

When asked by Tracy if she was "all set," Gholson replied, "Yes, sir."

Tracy said this move will not disrupt collections.