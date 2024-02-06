New coronavirus fatality reported

Although health officials in several counties in the region did not update COVID-19 case numbers Monday, the three counties reporting new cases accounted for four dozen new instances of the disease associated with coronavirus.

An additional death was attributed to the virus as well.

Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 785 cases. The new cases were in the City of Cape Girardeau, 11; Jackson, four; and elsewhere in the county, six. Two cases that had been identified as Cape Girardeau County cases were removed because they involved residents of other counties. Six hundred forty-six county residents have recovered from the virus, and six have died because of it.