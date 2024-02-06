All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 18, 2020

New coronavirus fatality reported

Although health officials in several counties in the region did not update COVID-19 case numbers Monday, the three counties reporting new cases accounted for four dozen new instances of the disease associated with coronavirus. An additional death was attributed to the virus as well...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Although health officials in several counties in the region did not update COVID-19 case numbers Monday, the three counties reporting new cases accounted for four dozen new instances of the disease associated with coronavirus.

An additional death was attributed to the virus as well.

Cape Girardeau County reported 23 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 785 cases. The new cases were in the City of Cape Girardeau, 11; Jackson, four; and elsewhere in the county, six. Two cases that had been identified as Cape Girardeau County cases were removed because they involved residents of other counties. Six hundred forty-six county residents have recovered from the virus, and six have died because of it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported an additional fatality because of COVID-19, in Union County.

Twenty-two new cases of the virus were reported in the county, with 350 recoveries and a total of 21 deaths.

Two new cases were reported in Alexander County, Illinois (39 total, 36 recoveries, zero deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy