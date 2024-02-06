All sections
NewsJune 30, 2020
New coronavirus cases reported during reopening
As commercial reopening continues in the region, several businesses have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. On Monday, Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau posted to its social media account it would briefly close after a kitchen staff member tested positive for the disease associated with coronavirus...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

As commercial reopening continues in the region, several businesses have reported potential COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday, Burrito-Ville in Cape Girardeau posted to its social media account it would briefly close after a kitchen staff member tested positive for the disease associated with coronavirus.

“We want to take every precaution possible to protect our employees and their families, as well as all of our burrito-loving customers, so we made the decision to close as soon as we were notified of the positive case,” the post stated, adding a local commercial cleaning service would clean and disinfect the restaurant.

The staff member last worked at the restaurant Wednesday.

Perry County health officials issued an alert Monday indicating potential exposures at three locations Saturday evening. A statement from the county health department stated authorities are “asking for anyone who was at the ... locations during the date and time given to monitor for symptoms between now and July 11.”

Those locations and times of potential exposure were: City Tavern, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; The Lounge’s 5:05 Club, 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.; and POM’s, 11 p.m. to midnight.

Perry County health officials did not report any new cases Monday.

Monday’s announcements came on the heels of the weekend news the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex would be closed this week after a part-time staffer tested positive for the virus and possibly exposed others during several shifts.

New virus cases

Cape Girardeau County officials reported three new virus cases Monday, pushing the county’s total to 193 cases, with 132 patients recovered and three deaths attributed to the virus.

Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri each reported four new cases Monday. Scott County has 162 cases, with 122 recoveries and 11 deaths; Stoddard County has tallied 135 cases, 113 recoveries and nine deaths.

Bollinger County, Missouri, did not report any new cases Monday.

In Illinois, Union County added one new case — 179 total, 109 recoveries and 19 deaths. Alexander County reported no new cases — 20 total, 13 recoveries, no deaths.

Local News
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
