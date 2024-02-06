All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 28, 2020

New coronavirus cases confirmed in area

Cape Girardeau County reported 15 new coronavirus cases Monday. The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 575 (530 confirmed and 45 probable), with 381 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, five were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and eight elsewhere in the county...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County reported 15 new coronavirus cases Monday.

The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 575 (530 confirmed and 45 probable), with 381 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, five were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and eight elsewhere in the county.

Bollinger County reported 19 active and 39 recovered cases for a total of 58 cases, with 53 confirmed and five probable.

Perry County reported three new cases since the Friday update, all discovered Saturday, for a total of 192 cases (190 confirmed and two probable), with 181 recoveries and four deaths.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott County reported eight new COVID-19 positive cases Monday, with 11 cases recovered.

On Friday, Stoddard County, Missouri, reported a total of 184, with 157 recoveries and zero deaths.

Alexander County, Illinois, reported no new case for a total of 33, with 24 recoveries and zero deaths.

Union County, Illinois, reported nine new cases for a total of 261 cases, 160 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy