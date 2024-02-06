New coronavirus cases confirmed in area

Cape Girardeau County reported 15 new coronavirus cases Monday.

The new cases bring the county’s total case count to 575 (530 confirmed and 45 probable), with 381 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, five were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and eight elsewhere in the county.

Bollinger County reported 19 active and 39 recovered cases for a total of 58 cases, with 53 confirmed and five probable.

Perry County reported three new cases since the Friday update, all discovered Saturday, for a total of 192 cases (190 confirmed and two probable), with 181 recoveries and four deaths.