All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 27, 2020

New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday

County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday. Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with coronavirus. The county’s total number of cases increased by three Wednesday to 299, with 237 patients having recovered from the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday.

Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with coronavirus. The county’s total number of cases increased by three Wednesday to 299, with 237 patients having recovered from the virus.

In Cape Girardeau County, officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported 17 new cases and 25 additional recoveries. The county’s total number of cases is 927, with 755 recoveries and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Of the new cases, 10 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, while three were in Jackson and four were elsewhere in the county.

Southeast Missouri State University accounted for two new cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 18 (13 students and five employees).

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center released a report Wednesday showing the county’s virus testing positivity rate has decreased throughout the month of August. In mid-July, when county officials implemented a countywide masking order, the positivity rate was just below 6%. Through the end of July, the rate hovered just above 6%. Through Aug. 20, the rate had declined to about 5.5%.

Positivity rates in area Missouri counties were: Cape Girardeau, 5.6%; Scott, 4.5%; Stoddard, 2.5%; Perry, 1.5%; and Bollinger, 1.1%.

Scott County authorities reported four new cases and 23 additional recoveries (589 total cases, 465 recoveries, 13 deaths)

No new update was available from Perry or Bollinger counties.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 10 new cases in Union County (397 total cases, 321 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County (40 total cases, 37 recoveries, zero deaths) on Wednesday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy