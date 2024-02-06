New coronavirus cases, additional death reported Wednesday

County health officials reported about three dozen new COVID-19 cases and one additional death because of the virus in the region Wednesday.

Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the fatality, its 10th related to the disease associated with coronavirus. The county’s total number of cases increased by three Wednesday to 299, with 237 patients having recovered from the virus.

In Cape Girardeau County, officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported 17 new cases and 25 additional recoveries. The county’s total number of cases is 927, with 755 recoveries and eight deaths attributed to the virus. Of the new cases, 10 were in the City of Cape Girardeau, while three were in Jackson and four were elsewhere in the county.

Southeast Missouri State University accounted for two new cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 18 (13 students and five employees).