New committee to dive into costs for aquatic center

An ad hoc committee will be tasked with ironing out details for a new aquatic center in Cape Girardeau whose final price tag has not been determined.

Former Cape Girardeau mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger are leading the planning effort seeking to dive into project costs, it was announced Tuesday in a news release.

The committee will include Mayor Bob Fox and Cape Girardeau School Board president Jeff Glenn. Knudtson said the group also will have representatives of the city’s parks department and park board, the general public, Southeast Missouri State University, the competitive swimming community and Notre Dame, Saxony and Jackson high schools.

Cape Girardeau, Notre Dame, Saxony and Jackson all have swim teams.

The first meeting of the committee is expected by late May, according to Knudtson. The names of all those serving on the committee will be announced before the first meeting, he said.

Knudtson said the goal is to finalize plans for the center before the end of the year.

The new advisory committee will build upon the work of a joint city-school committee that spent months last year exploring site and concept options for an aquatic center.

According to the news release, the committee will work with a consultant “to obtain updated estimates on construction and operating costs for a new pool.”

In subsequent interviews with the Southeast Missourian, Knudtson and Rediger said the planning process likely will involve a different consultant from the one used by a joint city-school committee last year. The city and the Cape Girardeau School District would hire and pay for the consultant, Rediger said.

Knudtson said, “The ultimate goal is to build a 50-meter pool.” In addition to the pool for competitive swimming, the facility also needs to include a leisure pool that would attract the general public, he said.

Ultimately, it comes down to dollars and cents.

“We have to make a business decision,” said Knudtson, a Cape Girardeau banker.

The city and Cape Girardeau School District have earmarked $10 million for the project, which officials have said is not enough to build the facility they want.

Knudtson and Rediger are seeking to raise private funds to aid with construction.

A city parks tax, approved by voters last year, included $6 million in funding for the project.