New colobus monkey makes debut at St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident, and boy is he cute.

The zoo announced Thursday that Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, was born Feb. 3. Colobus monkeys are born white with a pink face. By age 6 months, the little monkey will get his adult coloration -- mostly black hair but with white hair around the face and part of the tail, though adults also have a distinctive mantle of long white hair from their shoulders around the edge of their backs.

Colobus monkeys live in families with several females sharing in the care of newborns, a behavior called allomothering. Teak's mother, Cecelia, has raised five babies of her own along with three other babies in the family, the zoo said.