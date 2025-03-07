New clinic, outreach center coming to Poplar Bluff

Downtown Poplar Bluff will be getting new Haven House outreach center at 1138 Vine St., according to city planning secretary Irene Morse. The structure formerly housed a NAPA auto parts store. Haven House applied to conduct $104,000 in renovations to the property just off Westwood Boulevard and across from Walgreens’s Pharmacy.

According to Executive Director Amber Tinker, the center will include an outreach center among other services. Haven House will release more information in the coming weeks about what else the site will offer.

“They’re demo-ing part of the building right now,” Morse said.