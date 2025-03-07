All sections
HealthMarch 7, 2025

New clinic, outreach center coming to Poplar Bluff

Downtown Poplar Bluff is getting new Haven House outreach center and an FCC Behavioral Health family counseling facility. Remodeling of both sites is underway.

Daily American Republic
FCC is renovating the former Kniebert Clinic into a family counseling facility.
FCC is renovating the former Kniebert Clinic into a family counseling facility.DAR/Joe McGraw
Haven House chose 1138 Vine St. to house its new outreach center.
Haven House chose 1138 Vine St. to house its new outreach center.DAR/Samantha Tucker
The interior of the future Haven House outreach center on Vine Street.
The interior of the future Haven House outreach center on Vine Street.DAR/Samantha Tucker

Downtown Poplar Bluff will be getting new Haven House outreach center at 1138 Vine St., according to city planning secretary Irene Morse. The structure formerly housed a NAPA auto parts store. Haven House applied to conduct $104,000 in renovations to the property just off Westwood Boulevard and across from Walgreens’s Pharmacy.

According to Executive Director Amber Tinker, the center will include an outreach center among other services. Haven House will release more information in the coming weeks about what else the site will offer.

“They’re demo-ing part of the building right now,” Morse said.

Additionally, FCC Behavioral Health is conducting remodeling efforts at the old Kneibert Clinic. Morse said the facility will host family counseling. FCC could not be reached for comment by press time.

Other commercial projects include AT&T and Verizon conducting maintenance work on their towers in the city. Jim Bailey is also renovating spaces at the Executive Mall and the strip mall off Westwood Boulevard which formerly housed the Bushwoods restaurant.

The total value of work for commercial projects applied for in February was $768,385. Morse informed there is also a residential construction project at 807 E. Barron Road.

The house will be 2,500-square-feet with an estimated cost of $440,000.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

