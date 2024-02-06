New class project encourages SEMO students to take action, 'be better'

Editor's note: This story first appeared in the Southeast Arrow.

Southeast Missouri State University's Applied Ethical Leadership class is learning social responsibility through the "Do Better, Be Better" (DBBB) project this semester.

The project is a semester-long experiential learning experience asking students to focus on social justice issues and the process of making positive social change.

Associate professor of business law Christine Ladwig teaches the course and said she thought the project would help students fully grasp ethical leadership.

"Part of learning the aspects of ethical leadership is reaching out to others -- reaching out to the community -- and actually being involved in projects that focus on social justice issues and making a positive social change in your environment," Ladwig said.

For this project, Ladwig said students can choose to work as individuals or in a group. A big part of the project is students being able to choose their topic and engage in a social issue that is meaningful to them.

"[The project] allows the students to choose something that they're passionate about, where they'd like to initiate some change on campus or in the community -- to work on a social issue," Ladwig said. "You can assign all the research topics in the world and, yes, students may have an interest in it. But they're not going to have a passion for it like they would a project that's going to actually give them an opportunity to engage in some action and engage in some real change."

This semester's projects include transportation issues on campus, raising awareness for the Redhawk Food Pantry, disability awareness, ethical issues in social media, a book drive for the Boys and Girls Club, raising awareness for ocean pollution and collecting shoes for the Career Closet on campus.

Ladwig said she checks in periodically with her class to see where students are in their projects, and they had a midterm report where they presented their progress and any obstacles they have faced to the class.