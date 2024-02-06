New City of Jackson website launches

Jackson information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial Tuesday, Sept. 5, to city aldermen about the municipality's new consolidated website, www.jacksonmo.org, which came online in mid-July.

"(Our old site) was due for a facelift and we began looking real hard at re-doing the site back in 2019, then COVID hit and everybody changed how they used websites," said Evans, who has led Jackson's IT department since 2004. "We merged our previous three websites into one and settled on Manhattan, Kansas-based CivicPlus as our vendor."

CivicPlus, according to company-provided information online, specializes in creating and supporting approximately 3,500 governmental websites.

Evans said the new site enables scheduling and payment programs for the city's Parks and Recreation department and allows for an enhanced permitting and licensing module, which is being used by Jackson's building and planning office and by the city clerk and city collector.

Additionally, the new site is making special trash pickup requests considerably easier to track and implement, Evans added.