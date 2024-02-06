New chief named for Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Travis Hollis, the deputy chief of the fire department in Rogers, Arkansas, has been named the new head of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Announcement of Hollis’ appointment was made Tuesday afternoon by Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer, who said he has a “diverse skill set” and the “ability to guide the fire department” through both routine and emergency situations.

“His work ethic, leadership abilities and determination will make our fire department and the city of Cape Girardeau a stronger organization,” Meyer said in a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau city manager’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Hollis’ first day on the job will be Aug. 19. He will succeed Mark Hasheider, who has served as interim fire chief since Rick Ennis, who was Cape Girardeau’s fire chief more than 14 years. Ennis was terminated Dec. 28, days before his scheduled retirement, for violating an undisclosed city policy. Ennis announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of 2018.

The new fire chief’s selection followed a 10-month process during which the city worked with an executive recruiting firm specializing in municipal employee searches. That firm, GovHR USA, gave the city a list of 10 candidates best fitting the city’s criteria for the position.

City officials conducted telephone interviews with all 10 candidates and selected five for on-site interviews.

“One of those dropped out, so we eventually interviewed four finalists,” according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner. The four finalists were interviewed July 10 and 11 in Cape Girardeau.

Hollis has 24 years of experience in firefighting and emergency services.