New chief named for Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Travis Hollis, the deputy chief of the fire department in Rogers, Arkansas, has been named the new head of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Announcement of Hollis’ appointment was made Tuesday afternoon by Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer, who said he has a “diverse skill set” and the “ability to guide the fire department” through both routine and emergency situations.
“His work ethic, leadership abilities and determination will make our fire department and the city of Cape Girardeau a stronger organization,” Meyer said in a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau city manager’s office Tuesday afternoon.
Hollis’ first day on the job will be Aug. 19. He will succeed Mark Hasheider, who has served as interim fire chief since Rick Ennis, who was Cape Girardeau’s fire chief more than 14 years. Ennis was terminated Dec. 28, days before his scheduled retirement, for violating an undisclosed city policy. Ennis announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of 2018.
The new fire chief’s selection followed a 10-month process during which the city worked with an executive recruiting firm specializing in municipal employee searches. That firm, GovHR USA, gave the city a list of 10 candidates best fitting the city’s criteria for the position.
City officials conducted telephone interviews with all 10 candidates and selected five for on-site interviews.
“One of those dropped out, so we eventually interviewed four finalists,” according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner. The four finalists were interviewed July 10 and 11 in Cape Girardeau.
Hollis has 24 years of experience in firefighting and emergency services.
As deputy fire chief in Rogers, Hollis oversaw the department’s special operations team as well as its emergency medical service program and training division. He also has experience in the department’s operations division and community risk reduction division and has served in several ancillary roles, including accreditation manager, information technology manager and insurance service office manager.
Located in the northwest corner of Arkansas, Rogers has a population of approximately 66,000.
Before joining the Rogers Fire Department in 2000, Hollis was a firefighter/paramedic with the Bentonville (Arkansas) Fire Department from 1997 until 2000, a volunteer fire captain and training officer with the Little Flock (Arkansas) Volunteer Fire Department from 1996 until 2000 and a volunteer firefighter with the Washburn (Missouri) Fire Department in 1995 and 1996.
Hollis received an associate degree in fire service management from Southern Arkansas University Tech in Camden, Arkansas, a Bachelor of Science in public safety administration from Charter Oak State College in New Britain, Connecticut, and is currently pursing a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Hollis is also a current student in the National Fire Academy’s executive fire officer program in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and is credentialed as a chief fire officer and fire marshal by the Center of Public Safety Excellence.
Hollis said Cape Girardeau feels like a good fit for him, his wife and two daughters.
“It was love at first sight with Cape,” he said in the news release. “A combination of the genuine hospitality of the residents, the charm of downtown and the city’s trail system at Cape Woods [Conservation] Area quickly won me over. I am looking forward to working as part of the city’s executive team while crafting a common vision with the community and Local 1084 to provide value-added services.”
A reception to welcome Hollis to the community and the fire department will take place from 3 until 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Cape Girardeau City Hall Council chambers immediately before the city council meeting.
