NewsAugust 18, 2017
New charges in shooting of western Missouri officer
CLINTON, Mo. -- A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife. Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields announced Thursday that William Noble of Clinton, Missouri, is charged with hindering prosecution, fraudulent purchase of a firearm and four counts of endangering a child. He already was charged with tampering with physical evidence...
Associated Press

CLINTON, Mo. -- A man accused of providing the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer is facing new charges, and prosecutors also charged his wife.

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields announced Thursday that William Noble of Clinton, Missouri, is charged with hindering prosecution, fraudulent purchase of a firearm and four counts of endangering a child. He already was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors contend he bought the rifle Ian McCarthy allegedly used to kill Clinton police officer Gary Michael Jr. on Aug. 6.

Brandie Noble was charged with hindering prosecution and four counts of endangering a child.

Prosecutors said McCarthy was in the Nobles' home for a time while police were searching for him. The couple's four juvenile children were in the home.

A call to William Noble's attorney was not answered.

Pertinent address:

Clinton, Mo.

