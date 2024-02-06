All sections
NewsMarch 25, 2019

New charges for man accused in Planned Parenthood arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges. Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance.

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges.

Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported a grand jury indictment Wednesday replaced that charge with two new counts -- using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials.

An attorney for Kaster didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The clinic in Columbia, Missouri, was empty when the pre-dawn fire broke out Feb. 10. Authorities allege the 42-year-old man broke the glass front door and threw in a "Molotov cocktail-type device."

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

