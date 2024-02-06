New charges for man accused in Planned Parenthood arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges.

Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported a grand jury indictment Wednesday replaced that charge with two new counts -- using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials.